Anglers Encouraged To Catch Trout At Payson Lake Prior To October 12 Drainage

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is encouraging anglers to fish at Payson Lake before it is drained next week.
“Payson Lake will be completely drained for dam repair work,” DWR officials reported on Friday. They will begin draining the lake in Payson Canyon starting October 12.
“We increased the daily limit at this lake back in July — to eight trout per day — because of drought conditions,” they said. “Now is a great time to go catch trout at Payson Lake and take them home for dinner!”
