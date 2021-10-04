THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

The Olson brothers (front row, left-right) Myron, Bill, (back row, left-right) Douglas, and Bob posed for this photograph in the early to mid-1950s in Santaquin. This was a more agrarian time in the small town and city’s brief history.
They were farm boys raised by dad and mom, Vivan and Ada York Olson in a simple home on the corner of 2nd East and 1st South, across the street--east--from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 90 South 200 East. This home still exists.
After World War II, the newly married Myron and Ethel Olson built their home in central-eastern Santaquin. Macey’s grocery store parking lot lay here today.
The couple’s address in later years was listed as on East Orchard Lane. However, this stretch of road had served as an extension of Highway 6 while they raised their five children, Mike, Karen, Deanne, Dan, and Scott and tended the family farm that surrounded them.
Based on the mountain’s position in the background, this photograph was taken in an area located between Vivan and Ada’s place and Myron and Ethel’s home along the old highway. This mountain would later play prominently in Myron Olson’s book, Give Me This Mountain: A History of the Santaquin Utah Stake, published in 1984.
#shiftinglandscapes #theshiftinglandscape #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #centralutah #utahcounty #santaquin #givemethismountain #1984
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.