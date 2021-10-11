Paysonians

The Paysonian has, for the most part, been digitized from 1938 on. Pictured here is a page from the 1965 yearbook publication. To find it and others like it, log onto https://phs.nebo.edu/content/past-yearbooks-available-online.
