Paysonians

Monday, October 11, 2021

The Paysonian has, for the most part, been digitized from 1938 on. Pictured here is a page from the 1965 yearbook publication. To find it and others like it, log onto https://phs.nebo.edu/content/past-yearbooks-available-online.  




