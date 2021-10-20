Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The Shifting Landscape: North Main, Payson

 

THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The old Payson Third Ward Chapel and Cultural Hall in its early demolition stage, October 20, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel sits on the southwest corner of 200 North Main Street, Payson, Utah.  It’s main entrance faces east in the direction of Main.


  #paysonutah #utahhistory #theshiftinglandscape #shiftinglandscapes #thechurchofjesuschristoflatterdaysaints 
