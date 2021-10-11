Monday, October 11, 2021

Skyhawks Marching Band Wins Big At Bridgerland Competition

 

Resounding congratulations are in order for Skyhawks Marching Band, whose weekend wound down with several impressive wins.


“At a very wet and cold Bridgerland Competition at USU Maverick Stadium, the Salem Hills Marching Band took home 1st Place Overall, along with 1st in Visual and Color Guard Captions, and 2nd in Music and Percussion Captions,” school officials said.


“These kids have been working their tails off, and a win like this is certainly one of the many confirmations of that hard work!” 

 

