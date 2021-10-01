Animal Symbolism Show Coming to Peteetneet Art Gallery

Have you ever wondered why there are so many colors of dragons? Or what cougars represent to Native Americans?
Discover the myths, legends and symbolic meanings about creatures across time and cultures through art in this one of a kind exhibit featuring local Utah artists Jess, Beverly, and Julia Hansen.
Julia Hansen: A Walk on the Wild Side
Artist Julia Hansen’s passion is to accurately portray the individual personalities of animals and loves illustrating exotic creatures. She has been doing fine art for over fifteen years and has endeavored to perfect the technique of creating realism using pastels and oil painting. The fur, poses, and kinds of animals she depicts make one want to reach out and touch them.
She has since won a variety of awards including the Juror’s Choice Award in 2011 Utah Hogle Zoo World of the Wild Art Show. She graduated Spring 2020 with a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Museum Studies with an added Digital Curation certificate, and works as an independent curator to help others understand the significance of cultures, art, animals, and history.
Julia Hansen Website: https://www.deviantart.com/egyptsdragoneyes
Instagram: @egyptsdragoneyes https://www.instagram.com/egyptsdragoneyes
Jess Hansen: Unleashed Beauty
Jess Hansen believes that all emotions can be expressed through the creatures of this earth, and her art captures the souls of the animals she depicts. Jess graduated from the Art Instruction School in Minneapolis, MN in April 2011. Since then she has won a number of awards for her wildlife art in pastel, ink, oil painting, and digital artwork. This includes a number of other awards in the professional division at the Utah State Fair, Juror’s Choice Award at the 2011 Utah Hogle Zoo World of the Wild Art show in Salt Lake City, and Best of Show for one of her digital pieces at the 2017 Anime Banzai.
Jess completed undergraduate classes at Utah Valley University and the University of Utah. Her work was published in the 2010 and 2017 Illustrator Magazine. She is a member of the internationally acclaimed artists group called Artists for Conservation and the Pastel Society of America.
Jess Hansen Website: imaginemyuniverse.com
Instagram: @imaginemyuniverse https://www.instagram.com/imaginemyuniverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imaginemyuniverse
Beverly Hansen: Where the Wild Things Are
Artist Beverly Hansen loves the beauties of nature and the animals which are part of our world. When one stares at a blank canvas and then uses their creativity to create something that didn’t exist before one begins to realize how imagination is truly an amazing process. Beverly endeavors to spread beauty and creativity throughout the world through her talents in art, music, and sewing.
Beverly started her arts career with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts with an emphasis on violin pedagogy. She expanded into other artistic endeavors over the years including oil painting and pastels. Beverly has won a number of awards for her pastel art in the Professional division at the Utah State Fair, Utah Hogle Zoo World of the Wild and most recently 1st place in 2020 at the Utah Valley Artist Guild Scera Art Show.
Beverly Hansen Instagram: @bbemerald https://www.instagram.com/bbemerald
Location
Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center
Art Gallery
10 North Peteetneet Blvd.
Payson, UT 84651
Exhibit Dates
October 12 – December 14, 2021
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. - 7p.m.
Closed Saturday and Sunday
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.