Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Jerry DeVaun Shelly
1937-2021
Jerry DeVaun Shelley, age 84, of Payson passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2021. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. The funeral service in his honor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Payson Park Ward Church Building, 274 South Main Street, Payson, Utah 84651. Visitation will be held prior from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. You may leave your condolences for the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
