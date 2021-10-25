Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Max Holman
Lewis Max Holman, age 91 of Santaquin, passed away October 24, 2021 at the Central Utah Veterans Home. He was born November 19, 1929 in Santaquin to Lewis Clark and Maude Mae Houser Holman. He married Norma Jean Bame January 23, 1953 in Payson, Utah.
Max lived most of his life in Santaquin and grew up working on the family farm. He served in the US Army, stationed in Korea. He loved doing yard work, working in his apple orchard and his large vegetable garden.
He touched the hearts and lives of so many people in this world. He was truly a friend to all. He enjoyed his morning coffee with his friends, sharing stories and having a good laugh. He loved hunting deer and elk with family and friends.
Max worked at Geneva Steel for 44 years. He was a jack of all trades. He was a skilled electrician and a great mechanic. He was a member of the Santaquin American Legion and a volunteer at the Santaquin Museum. He served on the Santaquin City Council from 1988-1995 and was honored as the Santaquin Citizen of the Year in 1994.
He is survived by his sons, Brent Holman (Nancy) and Doug Holman (Cathi), his daughter Periann Isaacson (Daniel), and a son-in-law, Clint Newton; 14 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Norma, and a beloved daughter Carolee Holman Newton.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Central Utah Veterans Home for the special care they provided our father.There will be a viewing on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Santaquin City Cemetery at 11:00 am.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.