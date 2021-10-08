Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

CAROLE BOWERS
Our beautiful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Carole Ida Hiatt Bowers, went home to her Heavenly Father at age 79, on October 7, 2021, due to kidney failure. She died at Orchard View Care Facility with family and loved ones around her and others waiting on the other side to welcome her home.
Carole was born on November 30,1941 in Payson, Utah to William Earl Hiatt, and LaVar Harding Hiatt. She was blessed with an older sister, Ruth LaVar Hiatt Stewart and an older brother William Darrell Hiatt.
Carole grew up on a farm in West Payson. She graduated from Payson High School in 1960. On graduation night, she was proposed to by her sweetheart, Kenneth Arthur Bowers, and they were married and sealed on September 22, 1960, in the Manti LDS Temple.
Carole was baptized at the age of 12 into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. Some of Carole’s hobbies and talents included: tole painting, painting ceramics, crafting, decorating a beautiful home, floral arrangements, gardening, planting flowers in her yard, sewing, ironing (which she missed doing in her later years), taking baked goods to neighbors, and loved serving others. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She was loved by so many who knew her.
Survivors include her 6 children, Brenda (Daren) Oberg, Genola; Lori (Reed) Finch; Lehi, Julie (Niel) Gasser; Spanish Fork, Scott (Aimee) Bowers; Salem, Jennifer (Brad) Ericksen; Saratoga Springs, Kent (Kalli) Bowers; Genola; 23 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband, her sister, and brother.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 W., Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the Payson South Stake Center, 711 S. 600 E. Payson, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am in the chapel. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Carole’s friends and neighbors, who have taken care of her in any way. Many have given her a lifetime of love and support. We wish to express our gratitude to DaVita Dialysis Center in Salem, Bonnie Ballard Valdez, those at iCare and the employees at the various care facilities that have taken wonderful care of our mother.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.