Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
RULON HANCOCK
Rulon Oliver Hancock returned home to his Heavenly Father on October 16, 2021. Rulon was born on September 17, 1954 to Orson and Verl Hancock. Rulon was the eighth of nine children.
Rulon grew up in Payson, Utah where he graduated from Payson High School in 1972. Rulon participated in High School sports: golf, wrestling, and track & field.
When Rulon was 17 years old, he met the love of his life, Shellie Hall. Rulon and Shellie were always together, never one without the other. Their relationship was one that others envied, even after almost 50 years. Rulon loved Shellie fiercely and with everything he had...never any less. She was his queen. They worked side by side in everything they did.
Together they raised four boys: Steven, Bard, Shawn, and Kaysey. Together they enjoyed hunting trips, camping, boating, skiing, and fishing. They taught their boys to love sports like bowling and wrestling, and Shellie’s passion--baseball and softball. These past times are ones the boys have carried on into their own families, enjoying them with their spouse as their dad did with his. Rulon was the perfect example of how to love your wife and keep her close in everything you do--even the sports!
Rulon loved being a grandpa. If you thought his eyes had a sparkle before, you should have seen them when he was with his grandkids. Family was everything to him, and he worked hard everyday to provide for them, all the way to his last days. He loved his siblings and all his nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family dearly.
Rulon gave the best hugs. He was known for them. You could feel the amount of love he had for you when he hugged you.
Rulon will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. We are truly blessed to have known and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be October 23, 2021 at 11:00 am 650 W 800 S in Payson, Utah. All are invited to attend.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Rulon's wife as she puts her husband to rest. https://gofund.me/25af1eec
