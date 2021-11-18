Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JARED BOTT
Jared J. Bott, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away November 16, 2021, at the young age of 44 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Jared was born April 22, 1977, in Payson, Utah to Ed and Jane Bott. He was the second of four children. Jared grew up in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 1995. As a young man, he spent many hours working alongside his father in his drywall business. Jared later worked at Fibertel for more than 20 years. In 2019, alongside his friend and business partner, Cody Christensen, he started his own successful fiber optics business Optimize. He was truly a jack of all trades.
Jared married Mellenie Buhler and had two beautiful children but eventually divorced. He later married Jessica Kearl at their favorite lookout point, the Pink Cliffs in Bryce Canyon, by his best friend, Matt Fenn.
Jared touched the hearts and lives of so many. He was truly a friend to all. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and shed hunting with family and friends. He was especially good at cooking and he loved to share the many great meals he prepared.
He is survived by his loving wife Jessica; sons, Hunter and Heston; daughter, Brekelle; loving parents, Ed and Jane; dear brother, David; sister, Katie (Mike) Holt; many nieces and nephews who love and adored him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Junior and Lois June Lundell and John Edward Bott III and Vera Bott Bayer, and uncle Craig J. Lundell.
WE LOVE YOU JARED
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Payson 10th Ward Chapel, 780 West 500 South, Payson, Utah 84651. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Also, a viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.