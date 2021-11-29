Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
MICHAEL A HUTCHINGS
Michael A Hutchings, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly November 23, 2021, at the age of 71, in Payson, Utah. He was born July 24, 1950, in Spanish Fork.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1968. While in high school, he played trumpet in a dance band, “the Touracos.” His senior year, he met his sweetheart, Christine Wilson, while they both were playing in the orchestra for Springville’s production of The Sound of Music. He attended Southern Utah State College in Cedar City and BYU. He served in the Brazil North mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 1969-1971. Following his mission, Mike and Chris were married for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple.
Mike worked as a house painter, for the railroad, and for Amfac Electric before starting work as a letter carrier at the US Post Office. He retired from the Provo Post Office in 2018, after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed doing family history work and was an avid reader. He also loved working with his dad restoring their antique cars.
He served many years in Scouting, both as Cubmaster and Scoutmaster.
He loved being a grandpa and going on adventures with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Christine, of Payson; his mother, Mary Lou Hutchings, of Spanish Fork; and his children: Tammy Hutchings, of Spanish Fork; Angie (Keanen) Farr, of Brigham City; Mike (Elizabeth) Hutchings, of Lehi; and Traci (Danny) Anderson, of Springville; and 10 grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Hutchings, of Spanish Fork.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson Park Ward Church, 274 South Main Street, Payson (across from Memorial Park). Viewings will be Sunday evening, November 28, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, UT; and on Monday at the church, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
