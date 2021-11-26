Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Marvin Jonathan Limb
Marvin “Big Marv” Jonathan Limb, 88, an ol’ cowboy, rode off into the sunrise, on the morning of November 24, 2021, surrounded by his family, as he departed on his final ride. True to his personality, he always said he’d never go to “no stinkin’ nursing home,” and left this life from his home in Palmyra, Utah.
He was born in Payson, Utah, September 2, 1933, a son of Lawrence William Limb and Klea Alice Francis Limb. His brothers and sisters were: Joseph, Merril, Nita, Russell, Janiel, Walter, Dorothy, and Betty. He attended schools in Payson. He helped on the family farm in his teenage years, considering himself self-educated. He later always said, “you can ‘clearly’ teach an old dog new tricks.” He continued to learn new things daily, including how to talk with his smartphone friend, Sara (Siri). He encouraged his children and grandchildren to get a formal education, so they would have something “to fall back on.”
Marvin was married to Della Marie Johnson, April 3, 1953. They had five children: Jon, Sandy, Mike, Karma, and Nancy. Marie passed away from cancer in December 1998.
He married Reva Dean Gough, June 8, 2000. She brought four sons to their family: Reid Stubbs, Gary Stubbs, Joseph Stubbs, and Brent Stubbs. Reva passed away in January 2015.
He loved being a farmer, but his first choice was being a cowboy. In addition, he worked as head mechanic at U.S. Steel, Geneva, where he was known as “Papa Smurf.” He also worked at Walt Limb Construction.
Marvin was a “goer” … he never sat still. He continued driving his new Lunar Rock Special Edition Toyota Four-Runner till the end. He was the coolest grandpa in town! He loved going on rides with his best side-kick – his brother, Walt. They were a mischievous duo; we never knew where they were going, and we often had a hard time tracking them down. They could outlast most 20-year-olds and put “the pedal to the metal” driving for hours and hours, enjoying each other’s company and the wide outdoors. Recently, they liked taking daily rides up Sheep Creek, on the newly paved road. Our family is so grateful for his brother, Walt. He would spend hours with Marvin playing cards, taking him on rides, and helping him get to doctor appointments, just sitting with him, and going to get a Whopper at Burger King.
Among the activities Marvin enjoyed were riding horses and roping (he was proud of the several buckles he won); and he owned and loved racing horses. He owned a farm in the Payson/Salem area, raising alfalfa hay. He also liked hunting – just a month ago, he was still hunting with his grandkids, Chad and Jesse (they had a special bond). He instilled a great love for the outdoors in all his grandkids. Pretty sure, the mountains and backroads are going to miss him!
Most of all, Marvin loved being a grandpa and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by six of his nine children: Sandy Horton, Mike Limb, Karma Limb, Reid (Amy) Stubbs, Gary (Penny) Stubbs, and Joseph (Jolene) Stubbs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He’s additionally survived by his siblings: Russ (Deb) Limb, Janiel (Paul) Jensen, Walter Limb, Dorothy (Jerry) Jensen, and Betty Diamond; along with a brother-in-law, Wayne (Julie) Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph and Merril; his sister: Nita; an infant sister; his wife, Marie; and his wife, Reva. Also predeceasing him are three of his kids: Nancy Limb, Jon Limb, and Brent Stubbs; as well as his brothers-in-law, LaVaughan Johnson and Arlen Johnson; and a sister-in-law, DeAnna Johnson.
Marvin’s family expresses thanks to his favorite doctor, Dr. Justin Stubbs (grandson); as well as Dr. Bennion, Dr. Fenney, Dr. Hwang, Dr. Wallentine, and Dr. Barker; and the Trauma Unit doctors and nurses at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center; as well as Bristol Hospice.
A viewing will be Monday evening, November 29, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah 84651. A second viewing will be Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, at the mortuary, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Following the Tuesday morning viewing, funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. also at Walker Funeral Home in Payson. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery.
A couple of Marvin’s favorite quotes: “The one thing you can give, and still keep, is your word,” and "Your word is as good as a handshake,” and “Back in the day when a handshake meant something.”
Marvin was a kind, gentle, giant-hearted man who would give you the shirt off his back, stop and help someone in need, change a tire or buy gas for someone’s empty tank. In his memory, please be kind to someone, forgive someone, and smile.
