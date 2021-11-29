Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Francis J Christensen
Francis J Christensen passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on November 27, 2021 at his home in Payson, Utah. Francis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Christensen, his children, Jeff Christensen (Janeen), Mark Christensen (Kristin), Gary Christensen (Jennifer), Steve Christensen (Kelli) and Jennifer Vest (Chad), 27 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Jane Wright, Sheryl Lake and Karene Dix, his brother, Ray Christensen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was born in a small humble home in Flowell, Utah on May 9, 1939 to Reed and Virgie Christensen. After graduating from Spanish Fork High School, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada. After he returned home, he attended college at BYU, where he met and later married his wife, Nancy in the Salt Lake Temple.
His first year of being a teacher, Francis taught at Tooele High School and then he taught English, Yearbook and the Newspaper class for 32 years at Payson High School. He served a second mission for the church with his wife Nancy in Tonga from 2004 to 2005. He loved serving in many positions in the church. In his free time Francis loved fishing, gardening, listening to music, camping, reading, writing and spending time with his family. Francis will be remembered as a hard worker who loved to serve others and loved everyone.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the West Mountain 4th Ward Chapel at 902 West 400 North, Payson, UT. A visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank our wonderful hospice caregivers, Kelly and Kori.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
