Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
ELAINE FARR
Elaine Throckmorton Farr, of Payson Utah, returned to be with the love of her life, Larry Halvan Farr, on November 27th, 2021 at the age of 84. Mom was born December 29th, 1936 to Ammon Dee Throckmorton and Elda LaVerne Pierce Throckmorton, the third of five daughters.
Mom and Dad married on February 5th 1954. She was the loving mother of eight children; Greg (Patricia) Farr, Laurie Lewis, Cindy (Jerry Jr) Buys, Willetta (Mark) Hogan, Tonya (Benjamin) Cluff, Lainie (Todd) Sorensen, Elary (Ronald) Brown and Kimra (Garrett) Bishop. Elaine has 40 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Family was everything to our mother. She dedicated her life to teaching and nurturing her family. She will be remembered for her love of storytelling and sharing family memories and playing games with her grandchildren. She loved to bake bread, work in the yard, sewing and working alongside Dad. Mom was an intelligent, loving person. She was a great example of service to others, working hard and having a deep love of her
Father-in-Heaven. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We will miss her dearly, but are joyful in the knowledge that she has returned to be with her sweetheart.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday December 4th, 2021 from 10:00 AM to noon at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 S 100 W, Payson, Utah. A graveside service to follow at the Santaquin City Cemetery. A recording of the funeral services will be available after 3:30 PM at walkermemorials.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to our sweet sister, Kimra Bishop, who is in medical need, at the following link: https://gofund.me/dadb48fc
