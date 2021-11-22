Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
GLEN HERRICK
Glen Leroy Herrick, aged 76, of Payson, Utah, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in the St. George Regional Hospital on Friday, November 19, 2021. He had been suffering from several medical issues the past month that led up to his hospitalization.
He was born on December 23, 1944, in Ogden, Utah, to Earl Demont Herrick and Christine Georgina Heszler Herrick.
Glen attended Ogden High School and then entered the US Army when he was 17 years old, where he served 3 years during the Vietnam Era.
He met and married Patricia Ann Keitsock and had 4 children. Brian Demont Herrick, Randy D Herrick, Tracy Lynn Henderson and Holly Jean Herrick. They later divorced. He then met Carol Lynn Taylor and married her on April 6, 1990. They were sealed in the Provo, UT temple on April 6, 1995. When they married, Carol had two daughters of her own, Stephanie Leavitt and Susie Knuteson.
Glen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in various capacities during his lifetime. He shared his love of the gospel with his family and with those he served. A particular highlight for him was serving in a bishopric for a BYU student ward where he and his wife Carol interacted with the youth regularly.
Glen was a wonderful father. He always provided well for his children and taught them the value of hard work. He was a man that could fix anything. He was very talented and gifted when it came to working with his hands. One of his favorite things to do was fish and he was quite good at it. He is also a huge San Francisco 49ers fan, sharing the love of them with his children.
Before moving to Utah, Glen worked for United Airlines for several years while living in San Jose, California. When he retired, he was the manager of a company that built orthopedic knee braces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Christine, his wife Carol, sons Brian and Randy, brother Keith Taylor and other siblings. He is survived by his daughters Tracy (Brandon) Henderson, Holly Herrick and granddaughters, Kaia, Taylor, Neve and Roslyn Henderson, Bailey Beeson. Grandsons Evan Henderson and Brock Beeson. As well as many loving nieces and nephews, his sister Jean Tischer and brother Dee Herrick.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday November 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Payson Stake Center located at 650 West 800 South, Payson, UT. Viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Funeral services are provided by Walker Funeral Home of Payson. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.