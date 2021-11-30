Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
DELORES MUNIZ
Delores Angelina Muniz passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at her home in Payson Utah on November 28th, 2021. Delores is survived by her 3 sons, Tony (Christine) Muniz, Carl (Kristin) Muniz, Paul (Karolee) Muniz, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Delores
is also survived by her Sister Chris Bruce and many brother and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Delores was born on June 19th, 1943 in Fruita, Colorado. She Graduated from East Carbon High School. It was there in East Carbon where she met the love of her life Ray Muniz. They were married on August 26th,1967. They lived in Provo, Spanish Fork, and then moved to
Payson, Utah where they resided for the past 48 years.
Delores had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She worked for Nebo School District as a lunch lady, a seamstress for Fritzi’s, worked at JCPenney Warehouse, and also Associated Foods. Her most important job was taking care of her family whom she loved very much.
Delores was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known to show pictures of her family to all the businesses here in Payson and even complete strangers so she could brag about all their accomplishments.
Delores has fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for the past few years. Even though she lost her ability to speak, her ability to walk by herself, and the ability to do the daily activities she enjoyed, she remained positive.
Even as Delores suffered with this disease, her family was always still her main concern.She would always make sure everyone had money for lunch, gas in your car, and steaks in your freezer.
Delores had a lot of friends within the community and each one of them would tell you that she was the sweetest person who never said a mean word about anyone. Delores enjoyed going to movies, Monday morning coffee, and walking with her friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her Husband, Ray Muniz, Parents, Filadelfio and Josie Lobato, Brothers, Kenny, Elmer, and Leland Lobato, Sisters, Patsy Lobato and Jaunita Archuleta.
Viewing services will be held Thursday December 2nd from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Walkers Mortuary in Payson Utah, A Rosary will be held in Delores name from 6 pm to 6:45 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 12:00 pm at San Andreas Catholic Church in Payson with a viewing prior to services starting at 11:00 am to 11:45 am.
The Family would like to thank the Hospice caregivers Kiley, Pam, Barbara, and Sarah for their love and care given to Delores.
