Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
WANDA JEX
Wanda Bisssell Jex, age 92, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away after a life well-lived. She was born October 12, 1929, in the home of her Grandpa Hauser, the seventh child of Maurice J. Bissell and Flora Hauser Bissell. Her childhood was spent in Payson, Utah, where she attended Peteetneet Elementary and Payson High School, graduating with the Class of 1947.
She met Joseph Eugene (Gene) Jex in Spanish Fork, Utah, April 15, 1947. They were married June 25, 1949, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gene passed away February 22, 1996. They were sealed together, April 10, 1998, for time and eternity.
Wanda enjoyed serving as a PTA President; and she was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with callings in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society – her favorite calling being Chorister in the Primary.
She is survived by her son, Joe Jex; and daughter, Susan Armstrong; as well as grandchildren: Craig (Wendy Ann) Jex of Compton, California; Preston (Jody) Jex of Spanish Fork, Utah; Cassidy Jex of Spanish Fork, Utah; Riley Jex of Spanish Fork, Utah; Justin Armstrong of Santaquin, Utah; Lindee Armstrong of Payson, Utah, Eric Armstrong of Santaquin, Utah; Carly (Austin) Bylund, and Haley Miller of Springville, Utah. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Alisha Jex, Hayden Jex, Carson Jex, Dylan Armstrong, Mack Armstrong, Kayden Armstrong, London Armstrong, Karson Farnsworth, Gracie Miller, Hadley Miller, Emily Jex, Conner Jex, Bradly Jex, Luke Bylund, and Kate Bylund. Additionally survived by her sisters: Anna Andrerson of Phoenix Arizona; Barbara (Harry) Collard of South Jordan, Utah; her brother Lynn Bissell of Murray, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; sons: Richard (Dickey) and Kevin; her sisters: Edna, Rae, JoAnn, Anna, and Wilda; and a brother, John; as well as grandsons, Tory Armstrong and Cory Jex.
There will be a viewing Monday morning, November 29, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Funeral services for family and close friends, only (due to Co-Vid), will follow viewing and will be at 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660
Wanda’s family would like to express sincere thanks to Beehive Home of Santaquin; and, to Kori Verwer and iCare Hospice for their loving attentive care of her.
