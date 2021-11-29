Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Stella Trycinski
Stella Cora Trycinski (nee Vichosky) passed away at home on Thursday Nov. 25, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinsons and cancer. Born in West Brownsville, PA, to Ignatz and Cora Vichosky on August 21, 1936.
Stella lived a full life and enjoyed being with her family. She loved camping, fishing, hiking and shopping. She is survived by her loving husband Ronald, son Stanley (Cindy) Trycinski, daughters Cindy (Barry) Cellan, and Connie (Chris) Massara. Also survived by grandchildren Michael, Kelly, Nathan, Patrick, Peter and Paul, and great grandchildren Baylee and Heston.
Committal service will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 am at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North and 800 East, Payson. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 6-7pm, followed by a Prayer Vigil from 7-8 pm, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
