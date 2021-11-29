WINTER PARKING REMINDER

“It’s that time of year when snow will soon be covering our streets,” Payson City officials reported. “As a reminder, in order to facilitate the speedy and safe removal of snow from city streets, it is unlawful for the owner or driver of any vehicle to park, cause to be parked, or allowed to be parked, said vehicle upon any city street or right-of-way of a city street between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 am.”
The winter parking rules run from December 1 - March 1.
