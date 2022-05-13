HAVEN Cuttings

Reflections of a master and mayor. Payson City Mayor Bill Wright had a seat this morning in the big red chair at Haven Barbershop. A do was in order, courtesy of Haven barber Jared Beddoes. The cut coincided with clipping of another sort. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new barbershop at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, to commemorate its grand opening.
#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #utahcounty #utahbarbers #barbershopusa #avenueofdreams #utahavenue #readthepaysonchronicle #commercialplacecommunity #community #havenbarbershop #curlupanddye #joecoffee #permanentcosmeticsbytrudy #utahcounty #barberlife #paysonbarber #winstontheshopdog #shoplocal
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.