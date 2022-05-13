Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
John Darrell Zeeman
John Darrell Zeeman, 93, of Payson, Utah passed away on May 11, 2022.
He was born in Payson, Utah on December 11, 1928 to his loving parents John and Martha Schramm Zeeman. He was the 4th of 13 children. He attended and graduated from Payson High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University.
Darrell married his sweetheart, Helena Van Der Toolen, on September 25, 1953 in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple. They raised six beautiful children: 4 sons and 2 daughters.
Darrell was a jack-of-all-trades and chose employment where he could take advantage of this. He was a master at plastering and started working with his father and brothers. He was a craftsman in the construction industry for over 60 years, and a farmer. He was a hard worker, and worked from sun up to sun down. He loved being in the outdoors farming, camping, hunting and fishing. He was musically talented and played the trumpet with his Dad and siblings in their family band.
Darrell loved nothing more than raising his beautiful family and making memories they will cherish forever. They were his pride and joy.
Darrell was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was honored to have served a mission to the Netherlands for 2 ½ years. He was then called to serve on a service mission in the Netherlands with his family in 1964 to build the first chapel in Apeldoorn. He had a strong love for the gospel and a beautiful testimony he loved to share with others. He enjoyed being in the Bishopric and was honored to serve in any other callings presented to him.
Darrell is survived by his sweetheart, Helena Zeeman, whom he was married to for 68 years; his children: Ron (Cherie) Zeeman of Bridgeland, Utah; Lynette (Jerry) Bradford of Payson, Utah; Raymond (Ellen) Zeeman of Talmage, Utah; Jeff (Terrie) Zeeman of Payson, Utah; Dana (Darcie) Zeeman of Santaquin, Utah; and Roshelle (Vic) Jones of Spanish Fork, Utah; 34 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson; 3 brothers and 3 sisters: Sherm (Pat) Zeeman, Lamar (Judy) Zeeman, Martha Ray (Lee.R) Watkins, Barbera Kay (Boyd) Wright, Robert (Lynette) Zeeman and Carma Zeeman. He is preceded in death by his dear parents, John and Martha; infant son, David Lynn Zeeman; granddaughter, Britney Lynn Zeeman; 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Bernice (Carl) Merrill, Alene (Dale) Lewis, Maxine (Kent) Kendall, Joyce (Bob) Rinquist, Charles (Beth) Zeeman, and Leon (Alene) Zeeman. What a joyous reunion they must be having.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. located at the Spring Lake 3rd Ward building, 608 West 1400 South, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may attend a visitation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. located at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah; and again from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.