Two New Utah Avenue Businesses

Sandwich Queen at 135 West Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah
Haven Barbershop at 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, UtahPayson and Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce members and city officials have been busy with the red ribbon roll and their inordinately large scissors. The local organization and representatives recognized two new businesses at grand openings held within the past two weeks. Both are located on Utah Avenue, Payson.Sandwich Queen, at 135 West Utah Avenue, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 6. Its owners are Deborah and Waymen Campbell.
The new sandwich shop’s menu includes cold and hot sandwiches, such as pastrami, cheese steak, turkey bacon avocado, and club sandwiches. Sandwich Queen also offers salads, soups, and box lunches.
“The long lines each day at lunch speak for the quality of their food,” Chamber officials reported.
East of Sandwich Queen is Haven Barbershop. The new barber shop is located inside the Commercial Place building at 145 East Utah Avenue. A May 13 ribbon-cutting helped mark its grand opening.
“The owner and operator, Jared Beddoes, has been cutting hair for over 20 years and is excited to offer a personal, hometown barbershop experience for his clients,” said Chamber officials. “Come on in and check it out.”
