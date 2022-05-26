Built in 1879 in the present-day First North and First East area, the Payson Palace Drug Store was under the ownership of Richard and Tabitha Gough, who settled in the town a year prior.
In Payson they found prosperity. The Goughs came to own “a great deal of property along Main Street between 200 and 300 South,” a region that is now part of Memorial Park, according to Payson Historical Society records.
As for the drug store property, it was later purchased by Thomas H. Wilson, who built a family home on the site. The house was later converted into a motel and bus station, which was operated by one of Mr Wilson's daughters. It now houses a professional law office.
