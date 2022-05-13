Santaquin Legion To Hold Memorial Day Service

by Helen Kester
Santaquin American Legion Post # 84 will hold its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30th, 2022 at l1AM at the Veterans Memorial in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
Featured on this year's program will be:
1. Master of Ceremonies, Stan Glazner, Adjutant
2. Garden Valley Pipe Band
3. Madison Carter singing the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America”
4. Santaquin Scout Troop # 99, leading the “Pledge of Allegiance”
5. Featured Speaker, Santaquin City Mayor, Daniel Olson
6. Helen Kester singing the “Military Medley”
7. Rifle Salute and Taps by Legion Members
8. Reading of Patriotic Poem --- Stan Glazner
9. Prayers by Legion Members : Gary Beus and Ron Peterson
The post gives a special Thank You to Keith Broadhead for continuing to provide
the sound system each year for the Memorial Day Program.
Please bring your own chairs.
The cemetery is located at 300 South 100 East in Santaquin, Utah.
