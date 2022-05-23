Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Evelyn “Gwen” Dockstader
Well dear friends, I bid you my last adieu. Yes, I made the last of many moves, this time to my eternal home. I departed on May 21st, 2022, of natural causes.
I was born into the loving home of William M. (Dutch) Gerber and Evelyn Pace Gerber on February 4th, 1932. My early childhood was spent in Salt Lake City, Utah where I attended Riverside Elementary and Jordan Jr. High School. The highlight of my youth were trips on the train to Thistle, where I experienced the joys of country life on my grandparent’s ranch. How I loved sleeping under the stars, swimming in the creeks, hiking the hills and more. My grandma Sadie Pace was my idol. I had a charmed childhood and had the best of the country and city life.
When I was around 13 years of age, we moved to Thistle and lived in the business section of town. During my high school years, I worked in the only little grocery store in town, Clyde's Grocery. I loved the town and the people. I attended Spanish Fork High School and graduated in 1949.
On May 2nd, 1950, I married Elmo (Dock) Dockstader in Payson, Utah. This was the beginning of a very adventurous life. One of many moves, and lots of ups and downs. We restored many old homes. We lived aboard a yacht in Southern California for several years. We had cafes in Spanish Fork, Orem and Hanna, Utah. We lived in the old Payson Substation, the Payson Mill, a cabin on the Duchesne River, an apartment on the beach in California, our huge hotel in Milford, Utah, and many other places.
Our marriage was solemnized in the Manti, Utah Temple on June 29th,1963.
We had a son Kelly Henry and a daughter Becky. We lost a baby girl Darla, who lived just five days in 1955, then another baby girl Gina who lived four days in 1958. Then, in 1967 our beautiful 15-year-old daughter Becky was taken in a car wreck. We carried on with our one son, Kelly. It seemed we were always renovating, fixing, and moving.
In 1992, my dear husband Elmo (Dock) was taken by lung cancer. I picked up the pieces and made a life for myself. I learned to play the guitar, line dance, and I also took up wood burning. I enjoyed reading, and I've written a lot of poetry and stories, some of which were published. I kept many treasure books, I liked to draw, and loved western music all my life. I loved people, and I really enjoyed my time at the Senior Center.
As I make this one last move, I have many loved ones who went ahead who'll welcome me to my new abode. As always, I am kind of reluctant to leave but I am looking forward to this new adventure.
I am survived by my only living child, my wonderful son, Kelly Henry Dockstader, who has always been the best son I could have ever asked for, and his beautiful wife who was like a daughter to me, Debbie (Carter) Dockstader; my grandchildren Rodney Glen Dockstader, and Darla Gwen Dockstader (Rickey) Hathaway, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, also by my siblings Faye Gerber Jackson, and Kathy Gerber (Norm) Long. I am preceded in death by my husband Elmo (Dock) Dockstader, my daughters Becky, Darla, and Gina, my grandson Kelly Dean Dockstader, my brother Ray Gerber, my grandparents, and my parents William M. (Dutch) and Evelyn Pace Gerber.
I am grateful to have been able to live in beautiful St. George, Utah for the last four years with my son Kelly and daughter-in-law Debbie. During my final days, they did not leave my side.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah, 84651. Visitation will be held prior from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Another visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.