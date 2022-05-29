Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Carl Marvin
Carl Marvin passed away peacefully at home at age 90 on May 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on December 17, 1931, in Payson, Utah, the 4th child of Orrin Delbert and Mary Hicks Marvin.
Carl grew up in the Payson area and received his formal education in the Payson Schools, attending Peteetneet Elementary School, Payson Jr. High, and Payson High School. Much of his early life’s education was received while herding sheep in Strawberry Valley and cattle in Payson Canyon.
He enlisted in the Naval Air Reserve as a senior in high school and after graduation attended the Agricultural College in Logan. On September 18, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Nadine Davis. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on July 19, 1954.
Carl's first real job was managing a farm in Flowell, Utah. A few years later he managed a 350-acre cattle ranch in Wells, Nevada. He learned the carpenter’s trade working with his brother, Vance. Carl helped build the Harris Fine Arts building on BYU campus, as well as the Wanship Dam. His favorite job during the carpenter/construction era was with Harold Hurst Ready Mix. He built his present home on Payson Canyon Road in 1961, with forms he borrowed from the business so he could pour the basement with concrete he paid $9.60 for.
He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1962 until he retired in May 1995. He excelled in public relations and was an excellent clerk. Carl helped install the first mechanical sorting machine in Payson Post Office and somehow remembered everyone’s address or post office box number. As postmaster in Mona, Utah for 13 years, all who entered was considered a friend.
Once retired, Carl became an ordinance worker at the Provo Utah Temple where he served for 25 years. He served an additional four years in the baptistry in the Payson Utah Temple. Carl was born with the gift of faith and testimony. He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He was proud to be a fifth-generation member with ancestors who walked and talked with the Prophet Joseph Smith. He was an Eagle Scout and served as scout master for ten years. Dozens of scouts share memories of backpacking 50 miles with Carl up Payson Canyon and on Loafer Mountain. He was a member of a four-stake development committee responsible for developing the recreation area now called, The Old Pinery” near Nephi, Utah. He served in three bishoprics, once as a bishop of the Page Ward. He also served on the Stake High Council and loved teaching his primary class. Being a 100% home teacher was a standard he held himself to. He desired to give his best to the Lord and had a thirst to understand the things of eternity. He has been a beacon of faith to his family and many others.
He served in many civic capacities. He was on the Payson Planning Commission, and on the Payson City Board of Adjustments. He was appointed to the Utah Selective Service Board by Governor Matheson and President Ronald Reagan.
When he had an interest in something he jumped in with the intent to excel. His love of horses was part of his heritage and his legacy. He won his first bronc riding money in a last-minute challenge wearing a borrowed pair of boots as a high school student in Santaquin, Utah. He was an original member of the Wakara Riding Club. He and his fine horse, Don Diego, won many honors in the keyhole, calf-roping, team roping, and the 4X4 mile relay.
Carl helped organize a racing pigeon club in Payson as a project for him and his boys. Their second year, 1967, they placed third in the nation in their division. He jumped into his milk goat venture with similar intensity. He kept their genealogy more accurately than most people keep their family history. Nothing pleased him more than providing milk for a baby who was formula intolerant.
His infatuation with the West Desert was contagious. He led many tours of the area and produced a pamphlet to enhance the adventure of all who visited. Tales of the Seven White Angels, Matt Evans, No Nose Mary, the Hermit House, and Gandy Springs brought a sparkle to his eyes and animation to his voice.
Carl was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. If he sensed a need among his posterity, he met it quietly and privately as several can attest. He was a jack-of-all-trades who figured if he’d seen it done, he could do it, and if not, he could figure it out. He was amazingly resourceful and innovative. His integrity and ambition made him an excellent provider. He was dependable in every sense of the word. His word was his bond. His advice was sound and often came in the form of a story from his life. He was wise and level-headed in a crisis. His admiration for older folks was evident. Carl will be missed by many but loved and remembered forever!
Carl is survived by his sisters, Judy Bills and Mary Lou Llewellyn; his children Dick (Jody) Marvin, Mark (LeeAnn) Marvin, Karen (Darrel) Kenison, Kieth (Annette) Marvin, Kent (Rebecca) Marvin, Blake Marvin, and Mary Anne (Chris) Loveless, as well as 50 grandchildren and 132 great grandchildren.
He was preceded through the veil by his parents O.D. and Mary Marvin, his brothers Vance, Paul and Alvin Marvin, his sister June Brown, his wonderful wife, Nadine Davis Marvin, and two sons, Sterling Marvin, and Matthew Marvin, as well as three grandchildren, Kurt Marvin, Kaylee Marvin, and Andi Q Marvin.
Funeral services are pending. Interment will be in the Salem, Utah Cemetery. Look for details on the Walker Mortuary Website. www.walkermemorials.com
