Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

RODNEY WATKINS
Rod joined the Army National Guard, where he trained in tanks. He left the service aan filled a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Mexican Mission.
After his mission, he attended Brigham Young University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration. He eventually earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Cal State University in San Bernardino.
He married Annette Hanson on September 5, 1969 in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. temple. They are the parents of four children: Kimberly (Glen) Anderson, South Jordan, Utah; Christopher Todd (Judith), Hemet; Lana Jo (Anthony) Gomez, Menifee: Deborah (Jaran) Burt, Castle Rock, Colorado. They were married for 52 years and have 12 grandchildren.
Rod’s employment included local and regional government. Namely: Executive Director of the Southeast Idaho Regional Council of Government in Pocatello, Idaho; Payson (Utah) City Administrator, Assistant City Manager and Manager of Hemet; Executive director of the Big Bear City Community Services District; and environmental specialist with the Pala Band of Mission Indians.
As an active member of the church, his callings have included young men’s advisor, Councilor in bishoprics, Hemet Stake High council member, Idyllwild Branch President and Temple Preparation teacher.
Every hobby that Rod enjoyed became a passion to him. However, every waking hour at the end of his life was flying. We are hoping that Heavenly Father will allow him time to fly around this beautiful world and enjoy what he was unable to see.
Viewing: 6/3/2022 @11am The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 N. Kirby Ave. Hemet, CA 92545
Service: 6/3/2022 @12pm The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 N. Kirby Ave. Hemet, CA 92545
Interment: 6/3/2022 @1:30pm San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, 2555 S Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583
