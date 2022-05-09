NOTICE OF PAYSON CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

On May 4, 2022, the Payson City Council approved a contract with Spring Valley LLC to handle the economic development duties of the city. Spring Valley LLC is owned by Council Member Brian Hulet. Mr. Hulet tendered the following resignation from the City Council on May 6, 2022:
“With the opportunity for my company, Spring Valley LLC, to consult with Payson City to bring more economic opportunities to Payson, I would like to tender my resignation from the Payson City Council effective May 16, 2022. It has been a pleasure serving Payson City on the City Council for the last six and a half years. I have enjoyed and appreciated working with a great City Council and Mayor. I have also appreciated the support that I have received from Dave Tuckett and the entire city staff.”
On June 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., the City Council will interview individuals interested in filling Mr. Hulet’s remaining term. Anyone interested in applying must be a registered voter, reside in Payson City, and submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Payson City Recorder, Kim Holindrake on or before March 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
