Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Penny Oakeson
Our beloved wife and mother, Penny Carol Jorgensen Oakeson of Santaquin, Utah passed away May 18, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Penny was born July 4, 1967 to Kent and Barbara Jorgensen in Mount Pleasant Utah. Penny attended Manti High School where she was involved in Volley Ball and Tennis. Also during this time she worked at the Activity Center at Snow College in Ephraim as a life guard and teaching swimming lessons. She graduated from Manti High School in 1985 and then attended Snow College graduating in 1988 with her associate degree. Durning this time she met the love of her life Kevin Oakeson and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on August 20, 1988. Penny and Kevin then went on to attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Math.
Penny and Kevin were blessed with three children: Jessica, Tyler and Jordan and in time a wonderful son-in-law Con Newman and three grandsons, Hayden, Austin and Mason Newman, who in addition to Penny’s own children, were the light of her life.
In addition to spending time with her family enjoying many activities, camping trips and other vacations, Penny was passionate about teaching. Penny worked for the Nebo School District for 17 years and spent most of those years as a 1st Grade Teacher at Taylor Elementary in Payson Utah. Her most recent position was as a Reading Interaction Teacher, assisting students who struggled with reading in order to help them get to grade level.
It’s difficult to adequately put into words the character traits that a person like Penny has and how these influence your life. Some of the wonderful traits she possessed and tried to pass along include optimism, mentor, dedication , attention to detail, organized, keeping the peace, love, humility, patience and compassion. It was very important to her that her students and family always strived to do their best and enjoy the success associated with that. She has left a wonderful legacy for her family, friends and coworkers to continue to learn from.
Penny was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of callings over the years. Even though it was difficult for her to send her sons on their missions for the Lord, she was very proud of them.
Penny is survived by her husband Kevin Oakeson, daughter Jessica Newman (Con), sons Tyler Oakeson and Jordan Oakeson, grandsons Hayden, Austin and Mason Newman, mother Barbara Jorgensen, sister Robin Wise (Cary), brother Tracy Jorgensen (Suzanne), sister Stacy Bowles (Jason), sister Holly Murri (Bruce), several wonderful nieces and nephews. Penny was preceded in death by her father Kent Jorgensen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Santaquin East Bench LDS Church, 250 South 580 East. Viewings will be held at Brown Family Mortuary Monday, May 30th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to services. Interment will follow at the Ephraim City Cemetery.
