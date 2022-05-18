Wednesday, May 18, 2022

THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

 


 

PHOTO: Looking northeast while standing east of Professional Way, Payson, May 18, 2022.

 

The Shifting Landscape is where the past borders the new.  This ongoing project seeks to document the altering condition of land and space in south Utah County as the area experiences unprecedented growth and development. 

 

THE SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

