Happy Days: The Payson Edition

Jay Lerwill is shown pictured in front of a poster advertising a circa Fifties Golden Onion Days celebration, essential material for a Payson High Class of ‘58 gathering. A full schedule for a fun Labor Day weekend highlights events that continue and some that do not occur any more: Horse races, Friday night fireworks, a rock & hobby show, art & flower show, and a band concert on Sunday at Memorial Park.
#paysonutah #peteetneet # paysonlions #utahcounty
More in the September 13, 2023 print edition of The Payson Chronicle.#thepaysonchronicle #happydays
