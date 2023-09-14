Thursday, September 14, 2023

Happy Days: The Payson Edition



Jay Lerwill is shown pictured in front of a poster advertising a circa Fifties Golden Onion Days celebration, essential material for a Payson High Class of ‘58 gathering. A full schedule for a fun Labor Day weekend highlights events that continue and some that do not occur any more: Horse races, Friday night fireworks, a rock & hobby show, art & flower show, and a band concert on Sunday at Memorial Park.

More in the September 13, 2023 print edition of The Payson Chronicle.
#thepaysonchronicle #happydays #paysonutah #peteetneet #paysonlions #utahcounty
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

Happy Days: The Payson Edition

Jay Lerwill is shown pictured in front of a poster advertising a circa Fifties Golden Onion Days celebration, essential material for a Payso...