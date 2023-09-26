Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
DWAYNE R BUXTON
Dr. Dwayne R. Buxton, passed away on September 24, 2023 at his home in Nampa, Idaho. He was born April 14, 1939 in Tremonton, Utah to Joseph and Alta (Newton) Buxton. He had a long and successful career as a leading agriculture scientist. He was recruited to join USDA/ARS as a Deputy Administrator for the agency in Washington DC. He was recognized worldwide for his innovative research and directorship with USDA/ARS. Dwayne earned his BS and MS degrees from Utah State University, and his Phd at Iowa State University. He went on to be a professor at University of Arizona, Oregon State and Iowa State. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including that of Bishop.
On June 5, 1964 Dwayne was married to Mary Barbara Cowan (of Payson, UT) in the Logan, Utah Temple, from that union they were blessed with 7 children, 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held for Dwayne on Friday September 29, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Located at 1500 Smith Ave, Nampa Idaho, with visitation time just prior from 10 to 10:45am. A Graveside Service will follow the next day at the Payson City Cemetery in Payson, UT at 10am.
