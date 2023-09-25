Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
SANDRA FERDIG
Sandra Rae Konold Ferdig, age 83, passed away September 23, 2023 at her home in Payson, Utah.
Sandra was born June 15, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clyde Fillmore Konold and Claudia Ipsen Konold. She had two sisters, Susan and Michelle, and a brother, Michael. In her growing up years, her family lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, then moved to The Village in American Fork, Utah. Next, they lived in Daingerfield, Texas, for three years, then moved back to Lehi before settling in American Fork. She attended Harrington Elementary School in American Fork, as well as American Fork Junior High, graduating from American Fork High School. She then attended Utah Vocational School (now Utah Valley University).
Sandra married Gordon Richard Fry in American Fork, Utah and then later moved to Maywood, CA. They had two sons, Gregg, born 1960 in Payson, UT. and Thomas, born 1962 in Lynwood, CA. They divorced in 1976. She married Raymond “Ray” Eugene Ferdig in Sugar Grove (Aurora), Illinois on August 3, 2001, who became a second father to her children and grandfather to their children. They lived four years in Aurora & Sugar Grove, Illinois, before moving to Payson, Utah in 2005 where they made many friends.
In addition to raising her children, which was her favorite “job”, she was employed for over 40 years at VWR Scientific in Los Angeles and Chicago as a Regional Purchasing Manager.
Sandra is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings over the years, including Primary teacher, in the Relief Society presidency, and was also an ordinance worker in the Payson Temple from June 2015 till October 2019.
Sandra was an avid reader! She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. She liked golfing, loved fishing, the outdoors and camping. She liked bird watching, working crossword puzzles (which she always did in ink – no erasing), and doing word puzzles. Sandra enjoyed travel: trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Israel, Mexico, Canada and the Panama Canal which were some of her favorites.
She volunteered her time in a mentoring program for students with special needs in Payson, Utah. She was also involved in the local Junior Achievement Program. In the years she lived in California, she liked singing with the Downey Civic Chorale as an alto performer among many other social and family activities.
Sandra is survived by her children: Gregg (Karen) Fry of Corona, CA; as well as her grandson, Dallin Fry of Midvale, Utah; and her granddaughter, Lauren (Layne) Mecham of Vernal, Utah. She is also survived by her sister, Michelle (Paul) Christensen of Norco, CA; and her brother, Michael (Ruth) Konold of American Fork, Utah, along with many nieces and nephews. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Claudia Konold; her husband, Ray; her son, Thomas Fry; and her sister, Susan Thornberry.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Spring Lake 4th Ward meetinghouse, 586 West 1750 South, Payson, UT. Prior to the funeral, there will be a visitation where family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
