ROOTED IN ART: Sweet Tones of the Heart: Our Own J.L. Townsend

|Portrait with song with family (left-right): Amy Viola Hancock Chase, Joseph Longking Townsend, Asael Hancock Sr., Aurora Maria Hancock Hiatt, and Cecil Alta Hancock Manwaring.
The day dawn is breaking, the world is awaking,
The clouds of night’s darkness are fleeing away.
The worldwide commotion, from ocean to ocean,
Now heralds the time of the beautiful day.
Lyrics by Joseph L. Townsend; music by William Clayson
Ill treatment pressed Latter-day Saints west from the Midwest by the mid-1800s. Ill health sent Joseph Longking Townsend searching for comfort in the cities settling in Utah Territory in the early 1870s. Here, Townsend found a new dawn among new friends in the bright sunlight of loving communities.
– PUBLISHED in THE PAYSON CHRONICLE Print Edition: AUG 16, 2023
