LIONS Reunite

Lions are reuniting throughout the Golden Onion Days celebration. This classy bunch from the Class of 1958 reconnected with friends and roots in Payson on Friday. Old classmates shared favorite high school memories at an ice cream social provided by the Payson Lions Club, then gathered for a photo around Jay Lerwill's classic car outside the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center, the reunion’s location.
