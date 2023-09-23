Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Edwin "Eddie" Ahlin
On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Edwin (Eddie) T. Ahlin passed from this life, in his home in Santaquin, Utah. Eddie was comforted, nursed, and loved to his last breath by his love and eternal companion, Colleen.
Eddie was born October 28, 1938, in Santaquin, Utah to Theodore Lud Ahlin and Zola Ann Holman, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by Warren Ahlin (brother) and Gary Wilde (son). He is survived in death by his wife Colleen Ahlin, (Sharlene Wilde), Wendell (Brenda) Wilde, Sonja (Kirk) Hutchings, Ted Ahlin, Mark (Sherron) Ahlin. He is also survived by 15 grand children, 23 great grandchildren and 12 great-great children.
Eddie loved ranching, farming, rodeo and most other things involving stock animals, as well as hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and loved ones. He and his wife Colleen were notorious for their spur of the moment trips to various places they would leave on with little notice to anyone but one another, and they enjoyed each one of them.
Eddie and Colleen Staheli met when she was working at a cafe in Eureka, Utah in 1958. Eddie would come and visit her at the cafe and then would ride his horse past her home every day. Finally, a friend set the two up on a date, and they spent the next 65 years dating and loving one another after being married in Las Vegas on November 24th of that year. The couple was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Utah Temple on August 5, 1998.
While learning the value of hard work at a very young age, Eddie had the spirit of an entrepreneur, and used that spirit to create a steel fabrication business that he ran successfully for many years. He designed, fabricated and installed rodeo equipment all over the western United States. Working together in this business helped to inspire the zeal for hard work in many of his children and grandchildren. Eddie was a hard worker who expected almost as much out of others, as he did of himself.
Eddie took great pride and satisfaction in seeing his family grow and succeed in the things they did. He was often seen at sporting events, stock shows, rodeos, dance reviews, and clogging recitals to cheer on those that he loved. His smile and laughter among his family will provide for lasting memories of the joy felt together.
If you knew the Ahlin’s and spent any amount of time with Eddie and Colleen, you know that you were always welcome at their home and were offered a pop as you came through the door, and were not allowed to leave without being fed all you could “et”. As you would go to leave after your visit you could always count on hearing Eddie’s voice yell out to you, “Thanks a million!”
As a family we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who have offered their support and service during this difficult time. Your love and shared memories, will keep the spirit of Eddie alive in all of our hearts. And a special thanks to Sarah Cook, Krista Odili, Matthew Phillips, and Jocelyn of Elevation Hospice for their care of Eddie in his last days.
A viewing for friends will be held Monday September 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Brown Family Mortuary, 66 North 300 East, Santaquin, Utah. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 26, at Santaquin LDS North Stake Center at 545 North 200 East, Santaquin, Utah. A viewing will be held for friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM that morning. Interment will follow in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
