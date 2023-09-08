Mourning the Passing of Friends

She was born July 28, 1931, to Harley and Esther Myers Pulver in Ephraim, Utah. Lois Rae attended Snow College and Brigham Young University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. She then taught school in Ephraim and Orem.
Lois Rae married her college sweetheart Willis Clinton Pulver in the Manti Temple on June 18, 1954.They were blessed with five children: Ron, Kay, Julie, Jill, and Wendy. Will and Lois opened their home to six youths: Robert, Benson, Suzie, Charlotte (Native Americans), Tomoko (Japanese), and Connie (Chinese).
She served faithfully and diligently in many church callings and served a church mission in Kane, Pennsylvania with Willis. She was full of love and compassion for her family and others. Her competitive spirit came alive playing sports and she really put on a spectator show while attending her children’s activities, especially wrestling matches.
She and Willis lived in Spanish Fork but made Payson their permanent residence. She loved writing letters, especially to missionaries. She corresponded with friends and family on a regular basis for many years. She loved acting in and attending the local community theater. Lois and Will owned and managed the Will-Lo Hobby Shop in Payson for 25 years.
Lois was full of life and love and will be remembered by the many people she influenced.
She is survived by Ron and Shauna Pulver (Heber City), Kay and Shelly Pulver (North Ogden), Julie Pulver (Provo), Wendy and Jason Laws (Provo), special niece Helen and Jim Semon (Lehi), 23 grandchildren (which includes stepchildren), and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Willis Clinton Pulver, daughter Jill Pulver, parents Harley and Esther Myers, siblings Hal Myers and Francell Steck, great-grandson Will C. Pulver, and foster son Benson Tommy.
A special thanks to Aspen Senior Day Care Center for being a part of Mom’s family, along with Blue Rock Imaging in supporting Julie in Mom’s care.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2801 West 620 North in Provo, Utah. Visitation will be prior from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.WalkerMemorials.com.
Friday, September 8, 2023
