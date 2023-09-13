Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Mark Lafferty
Mark Calvin Lafferty, beloved Husband, Dad, and Grandpa passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Mark was a renowned Chiropractic Physician. He was the founding Doctor of Payson Chiropractic in Payson, Utah. He pursued his career with dedication and passion. In addition to his Chiropractic diploma from the Los Angeles School of Chiropractic, he achieved a PhD in Nutritional Science. His dedication to provide solutions for his patients inspired him to formulate a line of health supplements that met his own, uncompromising standards. He served countless beloved patients from all walks of life and from virtually around the globe. He leaves a legacy of teaching and empowering people to live a better quality of life.
Mark was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 18, 1950 to Dr. Watson and Claudine Jones Lafferty. He is the fifth child of eight. He graduated from Payson High School in 1969. After serving a two-year mission in Texas for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he married his high school sweetheart, Lanna Daley. He is survived by Lanna and five of their six children; Alaine (Nate) Meek, Rachelle (Greg) Arlint, Marianne (Adam) Davis, Becky (Johnny) Foster, and Jonathon Lafferty. He is preceded in death by his oldest son Derek. Mark and Lanna have 14 grandchildren. Each holds a special place in Mark's heart.
Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved and was an avid scholar of the life, teachings and Gospel of Jesus Christ and shared his convictions freely. He accepted callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served with dedication. He loved his Irish heritage, football, and music. He loved singing with the Millennial Choir and Orchestra. He had a voracious appetite for learning and had a remarkable ability to retain and recall his knowledge to share and benefit others. He had an amazing sense of humor and could recall any of an endless library of jokes at just the right moment to lighten the mood.
Mark honored what he believed by the way he lived. He won the hearts of those he loved every day. He truly loved and lived the adventure that was his life's purpose. He will be remembered and missed by the countless people whose lives he enriched.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Elk Ridge Stake Center, 185 East Ridgeview Drive. The family will greet friends on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Payson City Cemetery. Share condolences at https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownfamilymortuary.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7Cb1ac52d7dd0943afa18208dbb4ae7dde%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638302433928112102%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=HRw6zRsIgZpfAqC61j5%2BYzWQO5xhqOMv6Ni%2BMZhYdwo%3D&reserved=0
