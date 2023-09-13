LIONS TALES Lions ‘58: A Class Above: “Snapshots”

Ross Huff had a vision. Months before Onion Days’ gathering together Payson High classes, the 1958 graduate pored through old memories and his keen imagination to transform a space in the Peteetneet from gallery to scene from “Happy Days,” the Payson Episode. Backed with a plan, the gregarious Paysonian’s conception became reality. He is pictured here on the reunion day, September 1, next to a plush lion, the mascot for Payson High School. The lion makes several connections here. Different symbols had preceded the Payson High Lion from as far back as 1911. They were the Farmers, the Beatdiggers, then Buffalos. The school adopted Lions after the Payson Lions Club, but that’s another story. In this story it is at least worth mentioning that Ross has long been affiliated with the humanitarian club as a member and in leadership positions. And that his friends and family with the Payson Lions Club helped the ‘58 alum turn his reunion dream into reality. The club helped out with the decorations, the ice cream, bananas and toppings for splits and root beer for floats, and by serving his PHS classmates at the Peteetneet for a delightful class reunion.
More in the September 13, 2023 print edition of The Payson Chronicle.
