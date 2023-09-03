Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Paul Francom
Paul David Francom passed away on August 31, 2023, due to complications of liver disease. In his final hours, he was surrounded by loved ones. Paul was born in Payson, Utah June 2, 1950. He was the son of James Derwin Francom and Velma Olive Hutchings. He was the 8th of 9 children. Paul graduated from Payson High School in 1968. He accepted a football scholarship and was a 2 year starter for Snow College. He then earned his Bachelors and Master’s degrees from Brigham Young University, becoming a Nurse Practitioner in 1976.
He married the love of his life, Ruth Lee Wall, July 9, 1971. In 1972, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple. Paul and Ruth were the proud parents of 5 boys, Austin (Candace), Mason, Mark, Kyle (Carlene), Blake (La-Shana), and 14 grandchildren: Ariana, Eli, Drew, Barrett, Hank, Charlotte, Autumn, Paul, Hallie, Waylon, Lydia, Raquel, Keilani, and Jackson. Paul loved his family dearly, always supporting them in their activities, and setting an example to his boys of how to work, how to treat and serve others, and how to take care of their responsibilities.
Paul was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served valiantly in his various church duties, always magnifying his callings.
Paul had a love of learning; he had many interests in various subjects related to science, history, and literature. He enjoyed trivia games, so much so that he was often the best player on both teams. Occasionally, before Google, kids' friends and families would call him to settle a dispute over a point of fact.
Paul worked in the nursing field for nearly 50 years as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner. He worked in a number of different settings over his long career, including, the old Payson Hospital, Geneva Steel medical clinic, Mountain View ICU, Orem Community Hospital ER, Nephi Hospital ER, Mervyn’s Occupational Health, Highland Ridge Hospital, Heritage School, and Provo Canyon Behavioral Hospital. Paul took pride in his work and enjoyed working with his colleagues and patients.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings: Richard, Rita, and Niel. Siblings-in-law: Dean Wall, Dorine Wall, Jeanette Francom, Keith Mendenhall, and Dennis Harward.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth, his 5 boys, and siblings: Don (Barbra), Norman (Charlene), Kathryn (Terry) Powers, Quentin (Christine), and Diana Harward, and siblings-in-law: Norman (Ann) Wall, Elwood (Susan) Wall.
A viewing will be held at the Santaquin Downtown Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 90 South 200 East, Wednesday, September 6th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 7th, at 11:00 am also at the Downtown Chapel. Interment will follow in the Santaquin City Cemetery.
Because of his love and belief in the transcendent power of education, Paul and his family established a scholarship, benefiting 2 high school students each year. If desired, in lieu of sending flowers, family and friends could donate to the Francom Family Scholarship. Venmo @francomfamilyscholarship.
