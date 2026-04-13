Monday, April 13, 2026

Big Moe

 Lunchtime in Payson today is with a legendary Big Moe Burger, the creation of early Wee Blu Inn owner and proprietor Merlin “Moe” Phillips (1942-1998). Served with hand cut French fries, it’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner in one.

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