Monday, April 13, 2026
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The Payson Chronicle
Submissions Call—Our American Story
PICTURED: Hi Jolly (or Hadji Ali; also known as Philip Tedro) seated next to his bride Gertrudis Serna in Tucson, Arizona. An Ottoman subjec...
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MELODIE OLSEN WOOD On a warm, sunny day in February, our spunky, feisty, independent, loving ...
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A backyard view of the Peterson property in Payson, Utah. This story appeared in the print edition of The Payson Chronicle . Whe...
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