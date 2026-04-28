Our American Story

A Decade and a Half After Citizens United: How One Supreme Court Decision Reshaped American Politics
In January 2010, the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States fundamentally altered the landscape of American campaign finance. By a 5–4 vote, the Court held that corporations and labor unions have a constitutional right under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution to spend unlimited amounts of money on independent political advocacy. In doing so, the decision overturned decades of legal precedent and effectively dismantled key provisions of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, commonly known as McCain-Feingold.
At the heart of the case was a dispute over whether a nonprofit corporation, Citizens United, could air and promote a critical film about then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2008 Democratic primaries. Federal law at the time prohibited corporations and unions from using general treasury funds for “electioneering communications” close to an election. The Court’s majority, led by Justice Anthony Kennedy, ruled that such restrictions amounted to censorship of political speech.
The majority opinion framed political spending as a form of protected expression, asserting that the government cannot limit speech based on the speaker’s identity. “The First Amendment does not allow political speech restrictions based on a speaker’s corporate identity,” Kennedy wrote. In essence, the ruling equated the political speech rights of corporations and unions with those of individual citizens, at least in the context of independent expenditures.
Critics, including the dissenting justices led by Justice John Paul Stevens, argued that the decision ignored the potential for corruption or undue influence. Stevens warned that corporations, unlike individuals, are artificial entities with vast financial resources and no direct accountability to voters. Allowing them to spend freely in elections, he argued, risked distorting the democratic process.
The Rise of Super PACs and Dark Money
In the years following the decision, its impact became immediately visible. Perhaps the most significant development was the rise of “Super PACs,” or independent expenditure-only political action committees. These organizations can raise unlimited funds from individuals, corporations, and unions, provided they do not coordinate directly with candidates or campaigns.
Super PACs quickly became major players in federal and state elections, spending hundreds of millions—and eventually billions—of dollars on advertising and advocacy. While candidates themselves remain subject to contribution limits, these outside groups often dominate the airwaves, shaping public perception of races from presidential contests to local elections.
Another consequence has been the growth of so-called “dark money.” Certain nonprofit organizations, often organized under sections of the tax code that do not require donor disclosure, can spend heavily on political messaging without revealing their funding sources. This has made it more difficult for voters to know who is behind the ads they see.
Supporters of the decision argue that it has expanded political participation by allowing more voices to be heard. They contend that independent expenditures do not inherently corrupt the political process because they are not coordinated with candidates. From this perspective, the ruling strengthens free speech and limits government overreach.
Opponents, however, see a system increasingly dominated by wealthy donors and powerful organizations. They argue that while speech may be technically free, it is not equally amplified. A billionaire or major corporation can now spend far more to influence elections than an average citizen, raising concerns about political equality.
Changes in the Political Climate
Since 2010, American elections have grown markedly more expensive. Presidential election cycles now routinely cost billions of dollars, with outside spending playing a central role. Campaigns have become more reliant on media strategies, particularly television and digital advertising funded by Super PACs.
The decision has also contributed to a more polarized political environment. Outside groups often produce highly targeted and sometimes negative advertising, designed to energize specific segments of the electorate. Without direct accountability to a candidate, these groups may take more aggressive approaches, which can deepen divisions among voters.
Additionally, the influence of major donors has become a defining feature of modern campaigns. While small-dollar fundraising has increased in the digital age, large contributions to Super PACs still account for a significant portion of political spending. This dynamic has fueled ongoing debates about whether elected officials are more responsive to major donors than to the general public.
Impact on Everyday Americans
For ordinary Americans, the effects of Citizens United are both direct and indirect. On a practical level, voters are exposed to more political advertising than ever before. During election seasons, television, social media, and even streaming platforms are saturated with messages funded by outside groups.
The decision also influences the types of issues that receive attention. Organizations with substantial financial backing can elevate certain topics, shaping the national conversation. This can mean greater visibility for some causes, but it may also crowd out others that lack similar resources.
There are broader implications for trust in government as well. Surveys in the years since the ruling have shown persistent public concern about the role of money in politics. Many Americans believe that wealthy donors and corporations wield too much influence, which can erode confidence in democratic institutions.
At the same time, the decision has energized reform movements. Advocacy groups across the political spectrum have called for measures such as increased transparency, public financing of campaigns, or even a constitutional amendment to overturn the ruling. Several states and municipalities have experimented with new systems designed to amplify small donors and reduce reliance on large contributions.
More than fifteen years after it was decided, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission remains one of the most controversial rulings in modern American history. It sits at the intersection of two core democratic values: free speech and political equality. While the Court emphasized the former, critics argue that the latter has been compromised.
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