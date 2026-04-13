Submissions Call—Our American Story

PICTURED: Hi Jolly (or Hadji Ali; also known as Philip Tedro) seated next to his bride Gertrudis Serna in Tucson, Arizona. An Ottoman subject of Syrian and Greek parentage, Ali—in 1856–became one of the first camel drivers ever hired by the United States Army to lead an experiment in the Southwest, introducing camels as cargo transports across the “Great American Desert.” He became an American citizen in 1880. Hi Jolly’s work in the US Camel Corps earned him a reputation as a living legend until his death in Quartzsite, Arizona in 1902.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America’s 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue #5, Payson, Utah 84651.
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