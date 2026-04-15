Send Us Your Story

Our American Story
The American punk rock band Social Distortion was formed in Fullerton, California in 1978 by guitarist Mike Ness, bassist Mark Garrett, drummer Casey Royer, and vocalist Tom Corvin. A descendent of early Payson, Utah pioneers, Christopher Reece joined Social Distortion in 1984 on drums. PICTURED during this period (left-right) are: bassist John Maurer, Ness, Reece, and Dennis Danell, rhythm guitar and backing vocals. Reece left the band in 1994. Currently, Social Distortion is composed of Ness (lead vocals and lead guitar), Jonny Wickersham on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Brent Harding, bass and backing vocals, and David Hidalgo, Jr. on drums and percussion; touring musician David Kalish plays the keyboard and organ.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America’s 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue Suite 5, Payson, Utah 84651.
#socialdistortion #storyofmylife #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #paysonian
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.