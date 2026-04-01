Wednesday, April 1, 2026
In This Week’s Edition
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The Payson Chronicle
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MELODIE OLSEN WOOD On a warm, sunny day in February, our spunky, feisty, independent, loving ...
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A backyard view of the Peterson property in Payson, Utah. This story appeared in the print edition of The Payson Chronicle . Whe...
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