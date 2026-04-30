PAYSON PEOPLE

This advertisement for Wilson Millinery & Ladies Furnishings appeared in The Payson Chronicle in the spring of 1933. The shop, which was located along South Main Street in the downtown district, was included in a business directory in the newspaper’s “Industrial Edition” several years before. “With a modern store on Main Street of this city you will find one of the most up to date stores of its kind to be found in any of the smaller towns in this district, featuring millinery, ready-to-wear, and many specialities,” the 1929 directory read. At that time Clyde Wilson had been the owner and manager of the business for 25 years, and had “proven herself to be a very capable business woman as well as a booster for the community.” Throughout its years in business, Wilson hired numerous skilled women who worked with her to maintain the shop’s high reputation for quality and style.
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