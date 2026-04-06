Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Rosalie Brown Halverson
Rosalie Brown Halverson passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. After a Grand Reunion with loved ones, she will now begin her time of happiness, rest, and peace in the next life.
Rosalie passed from this life March 29, 2026, after a wonderful life of almost 93 years.
Rosalie was born April 16, 1933, to James Hyrum McNeil and Jewel Kathryn (Berry) McNeil in Mammoth, Utah.
She married Richard LaMont Brown, June 22, 1950, they were later sealed in the Provo Utah Temple November 24, 2000. She was a mother to Three Daughters and Two Sons and a foster mother to many. She was a teachers aide at Park View Elementary School, and a lunch lady at Payson High School.
Richard LaMont Brown Passed away November 13, 1976. She later married Wells Halverson and was married for 10 Years. He passed away January 2, 1992.
Family was her life—she loved when the family would gather at her home, for family parties or special trips. Some of her hobbies were sewing and crocheting. She loved to bowl and won many trophies for high series. She made a mean Decadent chocolate cake; she loved to play games, especially card games (very competitive by Nature) and loved butterflies, camping and fishing, especially with the kids and grandkids.
Survivors Include: Sisters Marilou Roybal, Ileene Kuder, Children: Kathy (Glade) Knuteson, Lea Ann (Kelly) Adams, David (Rhoda) Brown, Sherry (David) Nelson.
Preceded In Death: Richard Lamont Brown, Wells Halverson, Robert James Brown, Glade Knuteson, Bodi Brown, Jarix Lamont Tedford, Brother James McNeil
She left a large posterity: 5 Children, 16 Grand Children, 49 Great Grand Children, 14 Great, Great Grandchildren,
She will always be remembered for her smile and her listening ear. She always showed love to those she came in contact with and deep gratitude for those who loved and cared for her.
Viewing Services will be held on Monday April 6th 2026, 6-8pm at Walker Funeral Home in Payson Utah, Funeral Services will be held Tuesday April 7th 2026, at LDS Ward Chapel at 681 E. 500 N. Payson, Utah from 9 to 10:30 am for viewing and Family Prayer, Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am in the ward Chapel. Internment at Payson Cemetery and Dedication of the Grave. Family Luncheon back at the Ward Chapel.
Rosalie passed from this life March 29, 2026, after a wonderful life of almost 93 years.
Rosalie was born April 16, 1933, to James Hyrum McNeil and Jewel Kathryn (Berry) McNeil in Mammoth, Utah.
She married Richard LaMont Brown, June 22, 1950, they were later sealed in the Provo Utah Temple November 24, 2000. She was a mother to Three Daughters and Two Sons and a foster mother to many. She was a teachers aide at Park View Elementary School, and a lunch lady at Payson High School.
Richard LaMont Brown Passed away November 13, 1976. She later married Wells Halverson and was married for 10 Years. He passed away January 2, 1992.
Family was her life—she loved when the family would gather at her home, for family parties or special trips. Some of her hobbies were sewing and crocheting. She loved to bowl and won many trophies for high series. She made a mean Decadent chocolate cake; she loved to play games, especially card games (very competitive by Nature) and loved butterflies, camping and fishing, especially with the kids and grandkids.
Survivors Include: Sisters Marilou Roybal, Ileene Kuder, Children: Kathy (Glade) Knuteson, Lea Ann (Kelly) Adams, David (Rhoda) Brown, Sherry (David) Nelson.
Preceded In Death: Richard Lamont Brown, Wells Halverson, Robert James Brown, Glade Knuteson, Bodi Brown, Jarix Lamont Tedford, Brother James McNeil
She left a large posterity: 5 Children, 16 Grand Children, 49 Great Grand Children, 14 Great, Great Grandchildren,
She will always be remembered for her smile and her listening ear. She always showed love to those she came in contact with and deep gratitude for those who loved and cared for her.
Viewing Services will be held on Monday April 6th 2026, 6-8pm at Walker Funeral Home in Payson Utah, Funeral Services will be held Tuesday April 7th 2026, at LDS Ward Chapel at 681 E. 500 N. Payson, Utah from 9 to 10:30 am for viewing and Family Prayer, Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am in the ward Chapel. Internment at Payson Cemetery and Dedication of the Grave. Family Luncheon back at the Ward Chapel.
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