Lt. Gov. Henderson Sends Letters To Voters Whose Registration Records Will No Longer Be Private Under New Law
Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson mailed letters to more than 300,000 voters notifying them that their voter registration privacy status is about to change, as required by a new Utah law. Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature passed S.B. 153 which makes modifications to the privacy classification of voter registration records. As the state’s chief election officer, it is Henderson’s obligation to inform voters of this change.
“We don’t want anyone to worry when they see a letter from our office in their mailbox,” Henderson said. “The individuals receiving notices have previously opted-in to voter registration privacy protections and we want to make sure they understand how this new law may affect them.”
On May 25, 2026, the records of most of the voters who are currently classified as “private” or “withheld” will become public and viewable on the voter registration list, which is available upon request for a fee. Public voting records include the voter’s full legal name, voter identification number, residential and mailing address, voting precinct and districts, party affiliation, status as an active or inactive voter, the last date the voter’s registration record was updated, and a list of elections in which the voter cast a ballot.
Personal identifying information such as full date of birth, driver license number, state identification number, and social security number will remain protected for all voters and available only to authorized government entities.
Voters may request to become designated as an “at-risk voter” and protect their record if they are, or reside with, a victim or threatened victim of domestic or intimate partner violence, a law enforcement officer, a member of the armed forces, a public figure who has received threats, or an individual protected by a court order.
Those who wish to apply for an at-risk classification must meet the qualifications and submit an at-risk designation request form to their county clerk by May 6, 2026. The forms are available at county clerk offices or online at vote.utah.gov/voter-privacy-information.
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