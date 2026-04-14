Tuesday, April 14, 2026

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The Payson Chronicle

Chronicling Community

  Our NEW newsletter will be dropping soon.  Sign up for Chronicling Community at  chroniclingcommunity1888@yahoo.com It’s free!